skip to content
Find The Best Deal!
Explore By:
New & Used
New
(24)
Used
(15)
Body Style
SUVs (26)
Pickups (8)
Minivans (2)
Sedans (2)
Coupes (1)
Make
Jeep (23)
RAM (7)
Dodge (2)
Lincoln (2)
Honda (2)
Ford (1)
Chrysler (1)
Chevrolet (1)
Year
2022 (23)
2021 (2)
2020 (1)
2019 (2)
2018 (1)
2017 (1)
2016 (3)
2015 (1)
2012 (2)
2011 (1)
2010 (1)
2002 (1)
New and Used cars for sale in Racine
New Cars Deals
Find the best offer near you! Financing Available!
Featured Dealers
Meet the dealers near you
Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep
262-558-8051
Used Cars Deals
Find the best deal near you!
Latest News & Car Reviews
Fix your car or buy new? Here's what to know
Can my electric car power my house? Not yet for most drivers, but vehicle-to-home charging is coming
What actions can void your new car warranty? Here's what to know
Why Rising Car Prices Make Gap Insurance Worth a Look
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
2022 Tesla Model Y
Hyundai Tucson hybrid
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2022 Ford Escape Hybrid
Love Your Daily Drive With Our Top Car Technology
Can an electric car really help you save money? Here's what experts say
As gas prices rise, more US cities add electric car charging stations
Popular Motor Trends in the Region
2022 SUVs for sale in Union Grove, WI
Popular New Car Models
New Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale in Racine